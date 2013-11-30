FRANKFURT Nov 30 The chairman and largest
shareholder of German rail technology provider Vossloh
denied he was planning to delist the company or merge it with
his own company Knorr Bremse, which makes rail and
commercial vehicle brakes.
"I do not intend to take Vossloh private. Nor do I intend to
merge it with Knorr Bremse," Heinz Hermann Thiele told Germany's
WirtschaftsWoche magazine in comments published on Saturday.
Thiele instead is considering whether to find a strong
partner for Vossloh's diesel locomotive business who would be
interested in forming a joint venture - an idea the 72-year-old
wanted to look into by the middle of next year.
The owner of Knorr Bremse, who controls a 25 percent
blocking minority in Vossloh, won a power struggle over the rail
technology group, prompting the founding family to announce on
Tuesday it was selling a 22 percent stake on the market.
Irrespective of the placement, Thiele reaffirmed he had no
intention to lift his Vossloh stake above 30 percent, which
would trigger a mandatory takeover bid that would allow the
remaining Vossloh investors to tender their shares.
He also denied planning to sell the commercial vehicles
brakes business of Knorr Bremse to German auto parts group ZF
Friedrichshafen in order to merge the rest with
Vossloh.
"It is incomprehensible and insulting to imply I would do
such nonsense," he said, adding that he would have to be "dumb"
to change the dual-pillar strategy of Knorr Bremse.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by David Evans)