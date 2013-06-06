MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.
FRANKFURT, June 6 Rail infrastructure and technology company Vossloh is reviewing options for its locomotives business, including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
UBS has been appointed to evaluate options for the business, one of the sources said, adding that any bidder would most likely be an Asian company.
Bids from companies with large European rail operations, such as Siemens and Bombardier, would probably face antitrust hurdles.
Family-controlled Vossloh, which is based in Werdohl, Germany, declined to comment.
The company's transportation systems division had annual sales of 451.1 million euros last year.
Bloomberg news on Thursday reported that China Railway Materials is interested in the unit.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle