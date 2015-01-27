FRANKFURT Jan 27 Vossloh's biggest
shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele on Tuesday said he would bid
48.50 euros ($55) per share for the German rail technology
provider.
Thiele's investment vehicle KB Holding said last week it
planned to offer shareholders the volume-weighted average of
Vossloh's share price over the past three months, the legal
minimum, which it said at the time should come to 48-49 euros
per share.
KB Holding said on Tuesday that Germany's financial markets
regulator BaFin had calculated the average price to be 48.50
euros.
The shares have traded well above that level since the
initial bid was disclosed last week and on Tuesday closed at
57.83 euros, down 3.5 percent.
Thiele already owns 29.99 percent of Vossloh via KB Holding
and has been chairman of its supervisory board since winning a
power struggle at the group in 2013.
Under German law, a shareholder whose stake in a company
rises above 30 percent has to make a public offer for all
outstanding shares.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas)