DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 9 Vossloh's
biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele holds 30.2
percent of shares in the German rail technology provider after
his cash offer for the group ran out last week, Thiele's
investment vehicle KB Holding said on Thursday.
Thiele had offered 48.50 euros per share for Vossloh, the
legal minimum, which was more than 10 percent below market
value.
Investors usually make low-ball offers like Thiele's when
German regulation requires them to make a full takeover offer -
because their stake in a company rises above the 30 percent
threshold - but they do not want to buy all shares in the target
firm.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Kirsti Knolle)