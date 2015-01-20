FRANKFURT Jan 20 Vossloh's biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele announced on Tuesday plans to launch a low-ball takeover offer valuing the German rail technology provider at as much as 653 million euros ($757 million).

Thiele's investment vehicle KB Holding, which already owns 29.99 percent of Vossloh, said in a statement its cash offer should come to about 48-49 euros per share.

That is about 10-11 percent below Monday's closing price of 54.20 euros.

