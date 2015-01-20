* Thiele to offer 48-49 euros per share for Vossloh

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 Vossloh's biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele on Tuesday announced plans to make a cash offer valuing the German rail technology provider at around 650 million euros ($752.5 million), or roughly 10 percent less than its market value.

Thiele already owns 29.99 percent of Vossloh via his investment vehicle KB Holding and has been chairman of its supervisory board since winning a power struggle at the group in 2013.

Vossloh said in a statement it was pleased to have KB Holding as a "long-term oriented investor" and said the board would examine the bid and then issue a reasoned statement.

Thiele has said he had no immediate plans to increase his Vossloh holding but could do so eventually. Under German law, a shareholder whose stake in a company rises above 30 percent has to make a public offer for all outstanding shares.

His investment vehicle KB Holding said it planned to offer shareholders the volume-weighted average of Vossloh's share price over the past three months, the legal minimum, which it said should come to 48-49 euros per share.

That is about 10-11 percent below Monday's closing price of 54.20 euros, suggesting Thiele is not targeting a full takeover of Vossloh. Following Tuesday's announcement, shares in the company closed up 5 percent at 56.90 euros.

Thiele has begun a major shake-up of the company that includes hiving off its transportation division that makes locomotives and commuter trains, to focus on rail infrastructure.

($1 = 0.8638 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman)