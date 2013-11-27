FRANKFURT Nov 27 Shares in Vossloh AG , a German maker of trains and rail technology, will be offered at 68 euros each, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

The founding family behind Vossloh said on Tuesday it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)