BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 27 The founding family behind Vossloh AG said it placed shares in the German maker of trains and rail technology at 68 euros each.
The family had said on Tuesday it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: