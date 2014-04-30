BRIEF-Persistent Systems March-qtr consol profit falls about 0.4 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees
FRANKFURT, April 30 Vossloh, a German maker of rail technology and trains, said on Wednesday it now saw its 2014 operating profit margin at the lower end of its target range of 5-7 percent, citing high expenses related to regulatory processes.
Its first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 31 percent to 6.5 million euros ($9 million) as its transportation business posted a quarterly loss.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* March quarter consol net profit 222.6 million rupees versus 141.2 million rupees year ago