Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Vossloh AG CEO:
* Says has received first indications of interest for the locomotive business
* Says very large acquisitions are financially not feasible
* Says will pay a dividend in the future, but will not have a fixed payout ratio
* Says could spend low two-digit million euro sum on acquisitions Further company coverage:
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.