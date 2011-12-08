U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia-focused oil and gas company Vostok Energy is planning for an initial public offering and a premium listing in London in the spring, a banking source said on Thursday.
Vostok had abandoned an earlier plan to list, due to recent market weakness. The source said the size of the offering may total between $300 million and $400 million.
"All the proceeds will be sent back to the company," the person added.
Vostok's main asset is a large exploration block in the Saratov region, in south-western Russia, near the border with Kazakhstan, where Vostok said it had made big gas discoveries and hoped to find oil.
