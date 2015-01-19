ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19 Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd
* Vostok Nafta depository receipt buy-back
* Says on January 12, repurchased 19,180 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 36.76.
* All repurchased SDRs will be cancelled. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago