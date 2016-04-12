UPDATE 4-Elliott increases pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
* BHP expected to meet Elliott at Barcelona conference-source
LIMA, April 12 Brazil-based Votorantim Industrial SA raised its stake in the Peruvian polymetallic miner Milpo to 80.24 percent from 60.07 percent in a 579 million sole ($177 million) acquisition of shares, the company said on Tuesday.
Votorantim, Brazil's largest diversified industrial conglomerate, paid 2.18 soles a share in the transaction. Milpos's share price fell 0.86 percent on Lima's stock market afterward.
Milpo is a major producer of zinc and lead.
Votorantim has been taking steps to reduce debt and expand outside Brazil to keep up profitability levels, its chief executive said last week.
($1=3.268 soles)
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Peter Cooney)
JOHANNESBURG, May 16 Former South African mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday, without giving evidence, that power utility Eskom's CEO and chairman asked him in 2015 to suspend Glencore's mining licences to put pressure on the commodities firm to sell a coal mine.