SAO PAULO, April 5 Votorantim Industrial SA,
Brazil's largest diversified industrial conglomerate, reported a
77 percent drop in net income for 2015 as asset write-downs and
higher taxes offset otherwise resilient mining and metal revenue
outside the country.
Profit at São Paulo-based company came in at 382 million
reais ($104 million) on revenue of 31.5 billion reais, according
to a statement on Tuesday. Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization fell 2 percent from 2014.
EBITDA remained stable at around 22 percent of revenue, a
sign that cost and expense controls are helping mitigate the
weakness of some business segments in Brazil. Capital
expenditures rose 32 percent last year, totaling 3.3 billion
reais, the statement said.
Despite the profit decline, the numbers underscore Chief
Executive Officer João Miranda's success in increasing
efficiency in cement, mining and agribusiness operations and
cutting debt.
Votorantim, which is controlled by the Ermirio de Moraes
family, has grown outside Brazil to offset the effects of
declining commodity prices and the country's protracted
downturn.
Net debt fell to 2.78 percent of 12-month trailing EBITDA at
the end of last year, according to the statement. The company
ended 2015 with more than 15 billion reais in cash holdings and
equivalents.
Last year, Brazil's economy shrank at the fastest pace in a
quarter-century. Analysts expect it to contract this year and
next, marking the longest and harshest recession in Latin
America's No. 1 economy in more than a century.
($1 = 3.6578 Brazilian reais)
