(Recasts to add comments from CEO Miranda throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Cesar Bianconi
SAO PAULO, April 5 Votorantim Industrial SA's
steps to reduce debt and expand outside Brazil will help the
nation's largest diversified industrial conglomerate maintain
current profitability levels in a challenging year, Chief
Executive Officer João Miranda said on Tuesday.
São Paulo-based Votorantim, which has interests in sectors
from cement and aluminum to agribusiness and energy, will keep
privileging cash generation over expansion as economic and
political turmoil stay high in Brazil, Miranda said in an
interview to discuss last year's financial results.
Over the past decade, Votorantim, which is controlled by the
Ermirio de Moraes family, expanded across Latin America and
Europe to broaden the group's client base in sectors like cement
and mining while curbing revenue dependence on Brazil. Profit
fell 77 percent last year as asset writedowns and higher taxes
offset otherwise resilient recurring revenue outside Brazil.
Last year, Brazil's economy shrank at the fastest pace in a
quarter-century. Analysts expect it to contract this year and
next, marking the longest and harshest recession in Latin
America's No. 1 economy in more than a century.
"Beyond capital discipline and the best possible use of our
budget, we always insist on the importance of geographical
diversification during times of local or global economic
hardship," Miranda said.
Consolidated net income at Votorantim came in at 382 million
reais ($104 million) on revenue of 31.5 billion reais, according
to a statement on Tuesday. Adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 2 percent to about 7
billion reais from 2014, the statement added.
EBITDA fell slightly to 22 percent of revenue, a sign that
cost and expense controls helped mitigate the weakness of some
business segments in Brazil. Capital expenditures rose 32
percent last year, totaling 3.3 billion reais, the statement
said.
Despite the profit decline, the numbers underscore Miranda's
success in increasing efficiency in cement, mining and
agribusiness operations and cutting debt. He said the group is
not considering potential acquisitions or divestments, citing
the need to act prudently in the face of Brazil's steep
recession.
Net debt fell to 2.78 percent of 12-month trailing EBITDA at
the end of last year, according to the statement. The company
ended 2015 with more than 15 billion reais in cash holdings and
equivalents.
($1 = 3.6578 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)