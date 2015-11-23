SAO PAULO Nov 23 Votorantim Industrial SA,
Brazil's largest industrial conglomerate, posted a third-quarter
net loss due to the impact of a deep economic recession and
rising U.S. dollar debt-servicing costs after a currency plunge.
The group, controlled by the family of Brazilian billionaire
Ermirio de Moraes, posted a net loss of 81 million reais ($22
million), it said on Monday, down sharply from a profit of 578
million reais a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization fell by one-third to 1.6 billion reais from a year
ago, when Votorantim booked one-time earnings from an energy
auction.
Brazil's currency, the real, fell to an all-time low
in the third quarter, driving up Votorantim's gross debt by 7
billion reais to 30.1 billion reais at the end of September.
Chief Executive Officer João Miranda highlighted investments
outside of Brazil as the country suffers its sharpest economic
contraction in 25 years.
"In the face of Brazil's economic recession, our diversified
business and international presence become even more important
to delivering consistent results," Miranda said in the
statement.
Votorantim's capital spending rose 55 percent to 920 million
reais in the quarter, half of which was intended to expand
capacity, particularly at cement plants outside of Brazil.
($1 = 3.74 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)