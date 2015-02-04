BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Votum SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it sees FY 2014 revenue of 73.1 million zlotys ($20.1 million) versus previously forecasted 68.9 million zlotys
* Sees its FY 2014 net profit of 9.2 mln zlotys versus previously forecasted 6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.6371 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY