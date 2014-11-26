BRIEF-Orange Capital says intends to reject Pollard Banknote's offer to buy Innova Gaming
* Orange capital ventures announces its intention to reject Pollard's offer to acquire Innova Gaming for c$2.10 per share
Nov 26 Vousse Corp SA :
* Reaches agreement to buy 100 percent of Hedonai Estetica Integral SL for 7.2 million euros
* Says full price divided into cash payment of 5.2 million euros and 2 million euros paid in Vousse shares
* Says transaction expected to be completed on Oct. 30, 2015 at the latest
* Sees acquisition to modify Vousse business plan; plans to revise outlook for FY 2014 and 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1vNs7VP
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 35.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 41.9 MILLION YEAR AGO