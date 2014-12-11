Pirelli accelerates towards listing
April 28 (IFR) - Tyremaker Pirelli is bringing forward a plan to list its shares to the end of this year after reaching an agreement with its controlling shareholder.
Dec 11 Imeni Geroya Vov Danil'chenko V. I. OAO :
* Says Krasnodar Agro ZAO acquires 85 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1Ak6CJH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, April 28 Stockholm-based auto safety gear supplier Autoliv <ALIVsdb.ST said on Friday that the cost for its newly launched autonomous driving software systems joint venture with Volvo Cars, Zenuity, would remain on roughly the same level in 2018 as in 2017 • ”We see that our gross costs for the Zenuity joint venture will be about the same in 2018 as in 2017;” Autoliv spokesman Thomas Jonsson told Reuters. • Current cost level is around $15 million per quarter • ”Th