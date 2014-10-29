Oct 29 Voxel SA :

* Says the funds managed by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA (TFI PZU SA) increase their stake in company to 14.59 percent (or 1,532,020 shares) from 5.07 percent (or 532,020 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)