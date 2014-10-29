BRIEF-Zall Group comments on report issued by Glaucus Research
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
Oct 29 Voxel SA :
* Says the funds managed by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA (TFI PZU SA) increase their stake in company to 14.59 percent (or 1,532,020 shares) from 5.07 percent (or 532,020 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* 1Q FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.425 cents, 2.3% higher