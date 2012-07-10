* Q1 loss/shr $0.20 vs est loss/shr $0.10
* Q1 rev up 17 pct to $194 mln vs est $207.8 mln
* Shares down as much as 18 pct after hours
July 10 Audio equipment maker Voxx International
Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss,
hurt by a patent litigation settlement charge and expenses
related to the company's acquisition of Germany's Hirschmann.
Shares of the company were down 18 percent at $8.02 after
the bell. They closed at $9.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
The company, earlier called Audiovox Corp, said it took a
charge of $8.4 million and incurred losses of about $2.7 million
associated with the acquisition of Hirschmann in March.
Net loss for the first quarter was $4.7 million, or 20 cents
per share, compared with a net income of $2.5 million, or 11
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $194 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10 cents per
share on revenue of $207.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.