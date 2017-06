MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian bank Vozrozhdenie said on Tuesday that businessman Vladimir Kogan and a number of other Russian investors were looking to buy a controlling stake in the top-30 Russian lender.

The bank's deputy chairman Alexander Dolgopolov also told a press conference the lender may carry out a secondary share placement (SPO) next year.

"If the market is favourable, we may offer 10-15 percent," said Dolgopolov. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)