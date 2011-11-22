MOSCOW Nov 22 Vozrozhdeniye, a top-30 Russian lender, said on Tuesday it earned 411 million roubles ($13.18 million) in net profit in the third quarter of 2011, falling short of analysts' expectations.

Vozrozhdeniye, one of Russia's few listed lenders, reported 179 million roubles in net profit in the third quarter of 2010. Analysts had expected the bank to more than double the result by posting 482 million rouble net in the third quarter this year.

The privately-owned lender has said it expects to earn around 1.1 billion roubles for 2011. ($1 = 31.1730 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)