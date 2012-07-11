ZURICH, July 11 Liechtenstein-based VP Bank
said on Wednesday Roger Hartmann would step down as
chief executive in mid-July for personal reasons, with a
replacement CEO to be announced in due course.
Hartmann's departure represents the latest in a series of
changes as VP Bank grapples with changes in banking secrecy
under international pressure to clamp down on tax evasion.
Finance chief Siegbert Naescher and operating head Juerg
Stuerzenegger will take over Hartmann's responsibilities
temporarily.
Banking has helped make the 36,000 inhabitants of the 160
square kilometre principality, wedged in the Alps between
Switzerland and Austria, among the world's wealthiest - with
national output per head seen at $141,000 in 2012.
Last month, VP said the head of its main bank unit
Liechtenstein and regional, Georg Wohlwend, will leave at
year-end, having promoted him last November.
Adolf Real stepped down as CEO in August 2009 after 26 years
with the bank - 11 as CEO - due to differing views on strategy.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)