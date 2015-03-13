BRIEF-Voya High Income, Voya Floating Rate announce unitholder approval of merger
* Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund announce unitholder approval of merger
March 13 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments Plc IPO-VPC.L
* Raises 200 million pounds stg (gross) in fully subscribed IPO
* says proceeds will be invested in specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Horizon Technology Finance announces first quarter 2017 financial results