Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 Luxembourg-based Auriga Finance SA and Dutch STAK Packaging Investments have bid 33.00 euros per share for Belgian-listed VPK Packaging Group NV, the Belgian financial markets regulator said on Tuesday.
The bid will be conditional on the bidders taking control of 95 percent of the shares.
STAK already owns 82.07 percent of VPK.
The two bidders already announced at the end of August that they were considering launching a 33 euros per share offer.
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.