BRUSSELS, Sept 25 Luxembourg-based Auriga Finance SA and Dutch STAK Packaging Investments have bid 33.00 euros per share for Belgian-listed VPK Packaging Group NV, the Belgian financial markets regulator said on Tuesday.

The bid will be conditional on the bidders taking control of 95 percent of the shares.

STAK already owns 82.07 percent of VPK.

The two bidders already announced at the end of August that they were considering launching a 33 euros per share offer.