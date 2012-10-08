Oct 8 Vringo Infrastructure Inc, a unit of
mobile phone software maker Vringo Inc, filed a patent
infringement lawsuit against the UK unit of Chinese
telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp, driving
up Vringo's shares by as much as 21 percent in early trading.
"ZTE has elected not to take a license to patents in
Vringo's portfolio relevant to certain international standards,"
David Cohen, head of licensing, litigation, and intellectual
property at Vringo, said in a statement.
The lawsuit, filed in the UK High Court of Justice, Chancery
Division, Patents Court, alleges infringement of certain
European patents that Vringo had bought.
Vringo, in a letter dated Sept. 25, had asked ZTE to buy
licenses to the patents for the equipment the Chinese company
has been making and selling since at least 2002.
Vringo's shares were up 17 percent at $5.30 on Monday
morning on the American Stock Exchange. The stock jumped 35
percent last week after a judge denied Google Inc a
motion for summary judgment in a patent dispute filed by
Innovate/Protect Inc, which was acquired by Vringo.