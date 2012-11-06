Nov 6 Shares of Vringo Inc fell as much
as 10 percent after the mobile phone software maker said a jury
had asked five companies, including Google Inc, to pay
about $30 million for infringing its patents.
Vringo had been looking for much higher compensation of at
least $696 million from the companies, financial website
iStockAnalyst had previously reported.
The court-appointed jury upheld the validity of Vringo's
patents and asked Google to pay $15.8 million, AOL $7.9
million, IAC/InterActiveCorp-owned IAC Search & Media
$6.6 million and Gannett Co Inc $4.3 million, Vringo
said.
Vringo inherited the lawsuit after it acquired
Innovate/Protect (I/P), a company which specializes in
monetizing intellectual property, in March.
I/P had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against AOL,
Google, IAC, Gannett and Target Corp in 2011.
The lawsuit against Google involves two patents that I/P
bought from Lycos, one of the biggest search engines of the
90's.
After finding that the patent claims were both valid and
infringed by Google, the jury found that reasonable royalty
damages should be based on a "running royalty", and that the
running royalty rate should be 3.5 percent, Vringo said.
Vringo shares were down 8 percent at $3.66 in late-afternoon
trading on the American Stock Exchange.