NEW YORK Oct 1 VWR Corp, a provider of
laboratory supplies and services, priced its initial public
offering at $21 per share, lower than the price range it had
previously indicated, raising $536 million, a bookrunning source
said on Wednesday.
VWR, backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners
LLC, had said last month it expected its common stock to be
priced between $22 and $25 per share. The IPO now values the
company on pro forma basis at about $5 billion, including debt.
VWR sells laboratory products such as chemicals, reagents,
consumables, durable products and scientific instruments to more
than 120,000 customers, primarily in North America and Europe.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan are
the lead underwriters to the IPO.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)