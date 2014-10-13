Oct 13 Janus Capital Group Inc, fresh
from hiring bond star Bill Gross, said on Monday it planned to
make its first foray into the booming exchange-traded funds
space through the acquisition of VelocityShares parent, VS
Holdings Inc.
Janus said the deal to buy VS includes an initial upfront
cash consideration of $30 million and is expected to close by
the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.
Exchange-traded product provider VelocityShares, founded in
2009, had raised around $2 billion in assets as of Sept. 30.
The company's ETF business, which is aimed at long-term
investors, along with future product innovation, is the planned
focus for synergies, the companies said. VelocityShares also has
an exchange-traded notes business that is aimed at short-term
investors.
There has been speculation for years that Janus would enter
the ETF industry after the firm filed an application with
regulators in 2010 to offer stock and bond ETFs.
"This acquisition positions Janus within the rapidly growing
rules-based and active ETF universe, enhancing the customized
solutions we can provide to our clients and enabling us to work
with the growing segment of financial advisors and institutions
focused on these instruments," Janus Chief Executive Richard
Weil said in a statement.
VelocityShares managers Nick Cherney, Richard Hoge and Steve
Quinn will be joining Janus, the companies said.
They will join Gross, the bond market's most renowned
investor, who joined Janus from Pimco late last month, the day
before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment firm
he co-founded more than 40 years ago. Gross will be managing the
$13 million Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.
Denver-based Janus, which managed around $177.7 billion in
assets at the end of June, was advised by Wells Fargo Securities
LLC and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. VS was
advised by Freeman & Co. Securities LLC and Stoel Rives LLP.
(Reporting by John McCrank and Jessica Toonkel in New York;
Editing by Stephen Coates)