By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Janus Capital Group Inc
, fresh from hiring bond star Bill Gross, said on Monday
it plans to make its first foray into the $1.8 trillion
exchange-traded funds (ETF) space through the acquisition of
VelocityShares parent, VS Holdings Inc.
Janus said the deal to buy VelocityShares, which has $2
billion in exchange-traded products, includes an initial upfront
cash consideration of $30 million and is expected to close by
the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.
The acquisition propels Denver-based Janus into the
exchange-traded fund space, four years after it first filed
application with regulators to offer stock and bond ETFs.
The announced deal comes just weeks after Gross joined Janus
from Pacific Investment Management Co late last month, the day
before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment firm
he co-founded more than 40 years ago. Gross will be managing the
$79 million Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.
It does not appear to be a coincidence that Janus is buying
an ETF provider, thus getting the ability to launch actively
managed ETF versions of its own mutual funds, just weeks after
it announced the hiring of Bill Gross, said Dave Nadig, chief
investment officer of ETF research firm ETF.com.
"It's hard not to draw a connection between their hiring the
world's best-known fixed income manager and then buying an ETF
firm and saying 'gee I wonder if they are going to mix the
chocolate and peanut butter together,'" Nadig said.
With the acquisition, Janus will be able to take any of its
funds and launch an ETF version within months, he noted. At
Pimco, Gross managed an actively-managed ETF version of its
flagship Pimco Total Return Fund as well as the mutual
fund.
In September, the Pimco ETF, which trades under the ticker
symbol "BOND," saw $631 million in net investor redemptions, or
18 percent of the assets the portfolio had at the end of August,
according to Morningstar. The ETF is the subject of an
investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission which is
looking into an allegation that Pimco may have artificially
inflated the valuations of some of the bonds the fund invested
in.
"This acquisition positions Janus within the rapidly growing
rules-based and active ETF universe, enhancing the customized
solutions we can provide to our clients and enabling us to work
with the growing segment of financial advisors and institutions
focused on these instruments," Janus Chief Executive Richard
Weil said in a statement.
Denver-based Janus, which managed around $177.7 billion in
assets at the end of June, was advised by Wells Fargo Securities
LLC and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. VS was
advised by Freeman & Co. Securities LLC and Stoel Rives LLP.
