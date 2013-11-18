BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Nov 18 VST Holdings Ltd : * Appointment of executive director, chairman and chief executive
officer/resignation of non-executive director and chairman/resignation of
acting chief executive officer * Says li jialin has been appointed as executive director, chairman and chief
executive officer * Says acting CEO chow ying chi resigned * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations