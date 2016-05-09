May 9 VT Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says the co fully acquires 115,012 shares (a 100 percent stake) in a vehicle sales firm named Wessex Garages Holdings Limited, on May 6

* Says transaction amount is about 19.2 million pound

* Says the co raises stake in Wessex Garages Holdings to 100 percent ups from 0 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5cDZtF

