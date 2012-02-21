MOSCOW Feb 21 The release of provisions
made to cover problems at recently-acquired Bank of Moscow
could boost earnings at VTB, Russia's
second-largest lender, by up to 15 percent a year, Troika Dialog
analysts said on Tuesday.
"Bank of Moscow provision releases are the potential
earnings wildcard, with $2 billion or so possible in the next
two to three years, which could add 10-15 percent to annual
earnings," analyst Andrew Keeley said in a research note.
VTB declined to comment.
VTB was fighting for Bank of Moscow, previously controlled
by the Moscow City Hall and the lender's former management, for
most of last year, raising its stake to a just under 95 percent
in December.
After ousting the bank's management last year, VTB
discovered nearly half of its loan book was doubtful, leading to
the central bank to approve a $13 billion bailout scheme, the
biggest in Russia's financial history.
Last month, VTB Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Puchkov was
quoted by local media as saying Bank of Moscow had cut its bad
loan portfolio to 283 billion roubles from 360 billion, after
some of the loans were repayed and others were recategorised as
non-toxic.
VTB saw net profit at around $3 billion last year and plans
to earn slightly above 100 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) this
year. The lender has not said how much Bank of Moscow might
contribute to its bottom line in 2012.
($1 = 29.7575 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mark
Potter)