By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, March 1 VTB Capital, the investment
arm of Russia's second-biggest lender, is interested in buying a
stake in Bulgaria's debt-ridden telecoms operator Vivacom
as a financial investment, a senior company official
said on Thursday.
Atanas Bostandjiev, head of VTB Capital's international
business, said it and Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank
had placed a joint bid with Morgan Stanley,
which is arranging a restructuring deal for Vivacom.
VTB Capital is fully owned by Russia's VTB Bank.
"We have interest in the Vivacom deal as a financial
investor. We have placed a preliminary offer and we are actively
participating in the process that is managed by Morgan Stanley,"
Bostandjiev told Reuters.
"I believe in the next month there should be some
development, but this is quite a complicated process," he said.
Turkey's biggest mobile phone company Turkcell
has also said it was looking at Vivacom but has not made a
decision on whether to pursue its interest.
Bostandjiev said VTB Capital's interest did not necessarily
mean it planned to manage and run Vivacom, but rather that it
was participating on behalf of clients. He did not elaborate.
When asked what kind of stake VTB Capital and Corporate
Commercial Bank were looking for, Bostanjiev said a majority
stake or at least a managing stake with blocking minority
rights.
Vivacom, a trade name of Bulgarian Telecommunication Company
(BTC), is controlled by the PineBridge Investments of
Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li, who bought its
previous owner, ailing insurer AIG's asset management arm,
renamed as PineBridge.
Vivacom was lumbered with a 1.65 billion euro loan from its
2007 buyout by AIG.
The debt was then arranged by Royal Bank of Scotland
, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Bank
Austria among others.
The Bulgarian Capital newspaper has said Icelandic
billionaire Thor Bjorgolfsson, who sold his call option in BTC
to AIG in 2007 for 1.08 billion euros, was also interested in
Vivacom, as well as investment fund Pamplona Capital Management.
Vivacom's creditors are looking into ways of restructuring
its huge debt.
The telecoms operator offers mobile and fixed line
telephony, as well as internet and TV services to about 2.2
million customers in the Balkan country.
Its rivals include Mobiltel, controlled by Telekom Austria
, and Globul, a unit of Greece's OTE.
Vivacom's profit dropped to 8.4 million levs in 2011 from
115.7 million the year before, due to discontinued operations, a
decline in revenues from fixed services and lower retail prices.