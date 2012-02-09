(Recasts with Putin comment, adds background)

MOSCOW Feb 9 State-controlled VTB , Russia's No.2 bank, is to compensate small investors who lost money in its 2007 initial public offering, by buying back shares at the issue price, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday.

The controversial and populist move, which could compensate 100,000 small investors, comes ahead of a presidential election next month which is expected to deliver Putin back into the presidential seat.

Shareholders usually accept that they will endure bumps in a company's share price and are typically the very last to be compensated if a company runs into trouble.

"For the preservation of business, and the reputation of commerce in the eyes of society, investors receive what is fair, a moral decision, to buy back shares at the value of their original issue -- of 13.6 kopeks a share," Putin said in a speech on Thursday.

Putin instructed VTB CEO Andrei Kostin last week to compensate small investors who took part in the bank's 'people's IPO'.

The buyback price is nearly double where the shares currently trade and VTB is expected to cover the cost -- which could be 15 billion-18 billion roubles ($500-600 million) -- from its own funds. Putin said that VTB would buy out shares from those investors by May 1.

A VTB investor, writing in Russian business daily Vedomosti on Thursday, said the move violated taxpayers rights and he was ready to join if claims were made against VTB.

Newspapers reported on Thursday that investors who had bought shares worth up to 500,000 roubles ($16,800) would be compensated, ruling professional and institutional investors out of the buyback.

Kostin was expected to comment later. ($1 = 29.7437 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, additional reporting by Megan Davies writing by Douglas Busvine)