MOSCOW, March 2 Russian state-controlled bank VTB plans to sell the shares it will repurchase from minority shareholders as part of a 16 billion rouble ($547.50 million) buyback back to the market, the head of its retail arm said on Friday.

Mikhail Zadornov, the chief executive officer of VTB24, told a briefing there was no timing for the move yet. VTB had promised to reimburse small investors who lost money buying shares in its 2007 IPO. ($1 = 29.2237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)