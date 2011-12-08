MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's second biggest lender VTB plans to reinvest bulk of this year's net profit into its capital, after Bank of Moscow consolidation hit its capital adequacy ratio, the bank CFO said on Thursday.

VTB said earlier on Thursday its Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 9.2 percent for the third quarter, down from 12 percent in the second quarter and below its guidance issued in July.

State-controlled VTB expects to earn 100 billion roubles ($3.20 billion) in net profit this year, its biggest ever, and further growth in 2012, Herbert Moos, the chief financial officer, told journalists. Loan portfolio growth is seen at around 20 percent next year, he added.

Moos also said that the lender's management plans to recommend flat dividend pay out on 2011 results, the same as for 2010.

($1 = 31.2849 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)