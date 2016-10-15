Bank of India posts Q4 loss of 10.46 bln rupees
Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.
GOA, India Russian lender VTB will give India's Essar Oil $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Saturday.
A group led by Russian oil major Rosneft will acquire India's Essar Oil in a $12 to $13 billion deal including debt, two sources privy to the deal told Reuters.
Essar is expected to announce the deal on Saturday in the coastal resort of Goa during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral summit.
"This (deal) is the biggest investment in the history of India," Kostin said.
