MOSCOW Feb 7 VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian bank VTB, has raised 300 million Turkish lira ($169.5 million) via a two-year bond, it said on Thursday.

VTB Capital joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable terms in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

Earlier on Thursday, telecoms operator Vimpelcom, which has assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said it raised around $2 billion through Eurobonds.

VTB Capital's bond had a semi-annual coupon of 3.89 percent. The deal was organised by Garanti Bank.

This is the second Turkish lira bond for VTB Capital. In April, the bank raised 300 million Turkish lira with a three-year bond.