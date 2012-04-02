MOSCOW, April 2 VTB, Russia's second largest bank, plans to hold a roadshow for a new dollar Eurobond issue on April 3, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The lender's investment banking unit VTB Capital, Citi and ING have been appointed as arrangers, with road show to be held in the United States and Europe, he added.

Sources told Reuters last week that steel maker Evraz and VTB planned Eurobonds in April, following Russia's successful placement of $7 billion in sovereign Eurobonds with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)