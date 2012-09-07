VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 State-controlled VTB , Russia's second largest bank, may top up a recent $1 billion issue of perpetual Eurobonds this autumn, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

Speaking on the fringes of an Asia-Pacific summit, Kostin said the further offering would not be larger in size than the original deal launched in July that helped bolster VTB's capital adequacy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage)