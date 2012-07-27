LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - State-owned lender VTB defied the
odds this week when it priced the first ever Russian hybrid Tier
1 issue tighter than many had expected, silencing doubters who
argued the unrated nature of the deal and variation language
would force the issuer to pay up.
The USD1bn perpetual non-call 10.5 year transaction was the
second deal of its type from an emerging markets lender,
following Banco do Brasil priced in January this year and priced
at 9.5%, well inside the 10%-11% many has expected.
Like the Brazilian bank's transaction, the VTB perpetual is
Basel I compliant but the issuer will be able to change the
terms without bondholders prior approval to make it conform to
Basel III standards on bank capital instruments if the Russian
central bank eventually adopts the new guidelines. That's a big
'if' as there's no firm timetable as to when that might be.
The flexible structure - which no Western European bank
would be able to replicate - caused a stir among some investors
uncomfortable taking on the risk of buying a note which features
were not fixed at the time of pricing.
"The structure of the bond allows the issuer to materially
change the key covenants of the bonds, without pre-approval from
the bondholders. While this is aimed at ensuring compliance with
the potential Basel III regulations, we would prefer if the
bondholder has a say before making such changes," said Bank of
Singapore, the private baking arm of OCBC, in a note
recommending clients didn't participate.
Another investor, however, defended the structure saying the
terms are transparent, with loss absorption only kicking in
after a full writedown of the equity base. "They are telling us
exactly what will happen if certain things happen. This is
disclosed upfront and they are paying for that,
though whether they are paying enough is a different story."
A rival banker welcomed the emergence of a new structure
from the region. "It's really positive for the market to see
another example of an institution that is in a jurisdiction
where Basel III has not been implemented but can do a deal that
navigates the current regulatory requirements while being
forward looking," said one banker.
TIGHT PRICE
The other issue that stoked controversy was the pricing.
Guidance was announced during Asian trading hours on Wednesday
at 9.50-9.75%, tighter than expected.
The obvious comparison was Banco do Brasil's perp issued in
January, which was trading at a yield of 7.65% at the time of
announcement. Given that the difference between the Brazilian
state-owned bank's senior unsecured 2020 note and VTB's
equivalent is 250bp, the same difference for the perps would
suggest a 10.15% starting point for VTB's, with a new issue
premium to be added on.
"At initial price whispers of 9.5%-9.75% new VTB Tier 1
bonds are coming at approximately 200bps behind Banco do Brasil
(Banbra) perpetual bonds and 150-175bps behind Rabobank 8.4%
perpetual bonds. VTB senior bonds have exhibited more volatility
compared to both Banbra and Rabobank in the recent past," said
Bank of Singapore.
Given VTB's chequered history in the capital markets - the
lender chose not exercise a call option in 2010 which peeved
investors - and uncertainties over its ownership since the
government plans to privatize the lender over the next five
years, some accounts were hoping for more generous terms.
"We thought it should have come at about 10%," said one fund
manager.
Another investor was less bothered, arguing that on an
absolute yield basis the level was still attractive especially
for a well-known name.
The bonds were largely sold to private banking accounts in
Asia and Switzerland, who were enticed by a standard 50 cent
discount as a sweetener. Many institutional funds were also
forced to steer clear by the lack of rating.
"My understanding is that they didn't really want the deal
to be rated as the rating would have been deep into junk
territory, mainly because it wouldn't have had built in
sovereign support which the senior rating has," said one FIG
analyst.
Investors reported there was a lot of flipping in the grey
market, where the bonds were down one point on the bid side and
0.25% on the offer ahead of their launch.
Priced at par, the bonds opened at 99.50-100 before edging
up to 99.75 on the bid side.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)