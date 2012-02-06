* VTB's head estimated buyback cost at 15-18 bln rbls

* VTB planned to earn 100 bln rbls net profit for 2011

* Investors would not welcome further VTB stake sale-analyst (Adds details, analyst, background)

By Gleb Bryanski and Katya Golubkova

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 6 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday told state-controlled VTB Bank to use its own money to buy back shares from small investors who lost money following the bank's 2007 stock market listing, which could cost 15-18 billion roubles.

Putin, who is running for president next month, had told VTB last week to buy back the shares from investors who lost out after they bought stock in 2007 at the initial public offering price of 13.6 kopecks.

"No-one was cheated ... but VTB's share price has fallen because of the crisis. And now people are asking us: let them be bought from us at the initial price," Putin said.

"And VTB is ready to do that at its expense, but not the state's," added Putin, who had promised to provide "necessary resources" for the buyback if needed..

But Putin's plan is likely to hit earnings at Russia's No.2 bank and torpedo its chances of further privatisation.

"Fundamentally, this buyback programme will cut the share price by around 3 to 4 percent as it will affect VTB's financial results. Plus, the buyback cuts the attractiveness for other stockholders," said Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with Uralsib.

VTB shares closed down by 0.8 percent on Monday at 7.3 kopecks - less than half the price at which they were originally floated. They also were underperforming the benchmark MICEX index as investors were disappointed by the selective buyback.

VTB CEO Andrei Kostin estimated earlier this month the cost of the proposed buyback would be 15-18 billion roubles ($500-600 million), or around a fifth of last year's net profit's target of 100 billion roubles.

The bank already warned in December that it planned to retain most of last year's profit to repair a hit to its balance sheet caused by its ill-fated takeover of Bank of Moscow, which triggered a $13 billion state bailout.

"Dividends are likely to be less (for 2011 compared to 2010) ... Moreover, the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio may fall by 30-50 basis points to less than 9 percent, increasing capital-injection risk and limiting growth prospects," Slipchenko said.

VTB also floated a 10 percent stake in February 2011, raising $3.3 billion at a price of 9.15 kopecks per share.

The Russian government still owns 75.5 percent of VTB and aims to sell 25.5 percent (minus one share) in 2012-13. But Slipchenko said that investors were unlikely to welcome a further stake sale any time soon.

"After such kind of actions the idea of secondary share placement might be forgotten," he said. ($1 = 30.1752 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh, David Holmes and Jane Merriman)