By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, April 25 Russian bank VTB posted lower-than-expected 2011 earnings due to trading losses and costs linked to acquisitions that also weakened its capital position, raising speculation about its need for an injection.

The country's No.2 lender posted a 65 percent rise in 2011 earnings rose to 90.5 billion roubles ($3 billion) on Wednesday, short of market expectations of 94.1 billion roubles and missing its own initial guidance of 100 billion roubles.

The bank also said chief executive Andrey Kostin's contract was extended by another five years, to mid-2017.

"The key reason for less-than-expected profit is the spike in expenses along with the loss on financial instruments," said Andrey Klapko, analyst with Gazprombank.

VTB said staff and administrative costs rose 49 percent to 141.5 billion roubles due to its consolidation of two acquisitions, Bank of Moscow (BoM) and TransCreditBank (TCB).

The lender said its net loss on financial instruments was 26.7 billion roubles in 2011, versus a gain of 1 4.7 billion roubles in 2010.

Thanks to BoM and TCB, the bank's gross loans grew by 50 percent last year, with the group's net interest margin (NIM) reaching 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 4.9 percent in the third quarter.

"Digging further into the results we see the BoM consolidation affecting costs, plus an unexpected trading loss that occurred due to hedging risks on financial instruments," said Leonid Slipchenko, analyst with Uralsib.

VTB had been criticised over its ill-fated takeover of BoM, which triggered a $13-billion central bank-led bailout to cover a gaping hole in BoM's loan book discovered only after VTB established control las t spring. [ ID:nLDE7600ED]

VTB shares rose 2.65 percent to 6.5 kopecks late Wednesday, rallying after some analysts highlighted its improved fourth-quarter margins. The stock still trades at less than half the 13.6 kopecks at which it sold shares in its initial public offering in 2007.

"I am sure that during the next five years VTB will be able to achieve greater results for the benefit of both our shareholders and the entire Russian economy," Kostin said in a statement after his reappointment.

CAPITAL STRAINS

VTB, which is 75.5 percent owned by the state, recommended paying 9.2 billion roubles in 2011 dividends - or around 10 percent of earnings. It had previously said it planned to retain the bulk of earnings to support capital.

The bank said its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio fell to 9.0 percent at the end of 2011 from 9.2 percent in the third quarter, stretched by the BoM takeover.

"After seeing the Tier 1 ratio fall even further to 9.0 percent, I think there is clearly a high risk of a dilutive capital injection, despite repeated management assurances that a new share issuance is not likely in 2012," said Jason Hurwitz, a senior analyst with Alfa Bank.

Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said that the lender plans to improve its Tier 1 capital adequacy to 9.5 percent by the end of March, reaching around 10 percent by the end of 2012 by retaining profits.

"The bank does not need additional capital at the moment," he told journalists.

VTB had not ruled out a capital hike as recently as February.

During the global financial crisis of 2008-09, VTB was nursed by the state with a capital injection of 180 billion roubles, part of a wider support package to save the Russian financial system from collapse.

"Nothing catastrophic, but there is no desire to go and buy shares. Any additional share issue will look like another portion of negativism," Uralsib's Slipchenko said.

In 2012, VTB plans to grow retail lending by 20 percent, to increase its corporate loan book by 13 percent, to earn over 100 billion roubles in net profit and to sustain NIM at "above 4 percent", Moos said. ($1 = 29.35 roubles) (Editing by Douglas Busvine and Hans-Juergen Peters)