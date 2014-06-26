By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 Lenders are expected to submit
their credit approved commitments to Russian state-owned bank
VTB's refinancing loan by the end of next week,
providing a positive sign that the syndicated loan market is
still accessible for some Russian borrowers, banking sources
said.
The international loan market has in effect been on hold in
Russia since the annexation of Crimea in March, but at the
beginning of June, VTB decided to ask banks to provide a
one-year facility of between $1.0 billion-$1.5 billion to
refinance a $3.13 billion three-year facility that is scheduled
to mature on July 7. Those lenders have since been evaluating
how much appetite they have for the deal with mixed results.
"VTB has asked for commitments of $150 million from each
bank but it may not pan out like that," a banker said. "It could
well end up as a mixed group on different tickets."
Overall appetite has been positive, and bankers close to the
deal expect VTB to raise as much as $1.5 billion altogether. The
deal is a one-year facility rather the usual three-year maturity
to try and assuage lenders' fears after EU and US sanctions were
issued against Russia.
"It shouldn't be a challenge to get the number VTB has
requested," said a second banker.
Another measure introduced by the borrower to help
facilitate the credit approval process saw VTB give permission
to banks to discuss the deal with each other prior to
approaching their credit committees for final approvals.
"There will be a telephone call between the banks, with the
borrower's permission, before we approach credit committees for
final approval," said the second banker. "This will give us an
idea of what other banks are doing so we can build an informed
liquidity profile of the deal and appease the committees with
the knowledge that you are not alone in this deal."
Nevertheless, some bankers remain sceptical around the
feasibility of US banks' ability to join a Russian deal at this
stage.
"US banks will find it very hard to get credit approval for
this deal," said the first banker. "It is still too early for US
banks to move back into the Russian market, especially for an
entity which is state backed. I wouldn't be surprised if we see
some Japanese banks in there though."
VTB declined to comment.
DIY LOAN
The loan is being self-arranged by VTB, which is expected to
give all the participating banks the same bookrunner and
mandated lead arranger title, the bankers said.
"My sense is that a technical co-ordinator might be mandated
but VTB won't want to give any particular bank the upper hand
(in the deal) and risk other banks walking away," the second
banker said.
Pricing has not increased significantly from the 2011 deal
it replaces. The new deal is carries all-in pricing of at 175
basis points (bps), compared to a margin of 130 bps on the
longer-dated 2011 loan.
"I am not surprised by the pricing, there are enough banks
interested in the deal to justify it," a third banker said.
If ultimately VTB does fail to raise at least $1 billion
from banks, it could walk away from the deal.
"My sense is if VTB can't raise at least $1 billion I think
they would prefer not to do anything. It needs to be seen to
able to raise a substantial facility otherwise it looks weak,"
the second banker said.
The original July 2011 facility for Russia's second biggest
lender was the largest-ever loan for a financial institution in
Central and Eastern Europe at the time and refinanced an
existing 2008 $1.4 billion loan. The 2011 deal was coordinated
by ING and SMBC.
(Editing By Christopher Mangham)