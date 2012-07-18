(Fixes spelling of company name in para 4)
MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's second-largest lender
VTB is negotiating to sell its 20 percent stake in
iron ore miner Metalloinvest to the company, an executive at the
bank said on Wednesday.
VTB bought its stake in Metalloinvest, controlled by
billionaire Alisher Usmanov, in December for a price of between
$2 billion and $3 billion from minority shareholder Vasily
Anisimov, a source said at the time.
The bank said then that the purchase was in line with its
private equity investment strategy and that it was optimistic
about Metalloinvest's global iron ore prospects.
VTB has said it would eventually sell the stake to a
strategic investor or place it in the market as a part of
Metalloinvest's p l anned initial public offering.
"We are negotiating with each other and see a successful
completion in the coming months," VTB first deputy chairman Yuri
Soloviev told journalists.
Metalloinvest planned to go public in 2008 but cancelled the
move due to the global financial crisis. The company said in
2011 that it could list up to 20 percent of its shares in London
but has since said that a share sale is no longer imminent.
(Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Erica Billingham)