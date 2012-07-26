MOSCOW, July 26 Russia's second largest lender
VTB has attracted bids worth $1.5 billion for its
perpetual bonds, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis
service, said on Thursday.
IFR also said that the bonds' pricing has been left
unchanged. Earlier it reported that VTB was guiding investors
towards a yield of 9.50-9.75 percent.
Perpetual bonds are permanent interest-only loans, allowing
companies to take the capital gained and hold it without having
to repay the principal amount - meaning they can, for example,
count it towards capital.
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)