MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's second-largest lender VTB posted a 19 billion roubles ($607.3 million) net profit in the third quarter 2011, beating market expectations, the bank said on Thursday.

State-controlled VTB, which saw net profit of 13.7 billion roubles in the third quarter last year, was expected to increase the earnings to 15.9 billion roubles, a Reuters poll showed.

VTB reported to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first time after it had consolidated a 81 percent stake in Bank of Moscow. ($1 = 31.2849 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)