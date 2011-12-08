MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's second-largest
lender VTB posted a 19 billion roubles ($607.3
million) net profit in the third quarter 2011, beating market
expectations, the bank said on Thursday.
State-controlled VTB, which saw net profit of 13.7 billion
roubles in the third quarter last year, was expected to increase
the earnings to 15.9 billion roubles, a Reuters poll showed.
VTB reported to the International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) for the first time after it had consolidated a
81 percent stake in Bank of Moscow.
($1 = 31.2849 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)