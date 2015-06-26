FRANKFURT, June 26 Russian bank VTB will see a pickup in earnings in 2016 after making a "tiny" profit this year, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

"This year, we expect to make a very tiny profit and move to be more profitable in 2016," Kostin said at a financial conference. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Marc Jones; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)